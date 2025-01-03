Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and traded as low as $146.25. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $146.25, with a volume of 144 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA Stock Down 3.5 %
Merck KGaA Company Profile
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.