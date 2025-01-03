Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and traded as low as $146.25. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $146.25, with a volume of 144 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 3.5 %

Merck KGaA Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

