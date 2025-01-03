KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and traded as low as $24.37. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 29,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

