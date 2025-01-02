Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Cimpress Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
