Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

