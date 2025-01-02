Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Up 75% – Time to Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 75% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 75.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

