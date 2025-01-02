Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 71.4% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 71.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 592,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
