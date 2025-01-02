H.B. Fuller Issues Preliminary Financial Information for the Year Ended November 30, 2024

H.B. Fuller Company, a leading global adhesives provider headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, recently released preliminary financial information for the year that concluded on November 30, 2024. This disclosure was made through a press release issued on January 2, 2025. The provided information is based on estimates and has not been audited by the company’s independent registered accounting firm.

Get alerts:

The financial closing procedures for the fourth quarter and the entire fiscal year are still ongoing and hence subject to potential adjustments. This includes alterations due to finalization of financial closing processes, annual audit reviews, or changes in underlying facts, circumstances, or assumptions. It’s essential to note that the preliminary financial data disclosed does not encompass all the necessary information for a comprehensive understanding of H.B. Fuller’s financial performance for the aforementioned periods and should not be seen as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting procedures.

It’s important to highlight that the information presented in this filing falls under Item 2.02 and is not to be considered as “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The data should also not be integrated by reference in any future company filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, apart from specific reference indicated in such filings.

Furthermore, H.B. Fuller submitted an exhibit as part of this current report. Exhibit 99.1 incorporates the press release from January 2, 2025, which provides more detail on the preliminary financial information. This release can offer a deeper insight into the strategic and financial positioning of H.B. Fuller Company.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution with regards to these preliminary financial figures. Additional information and finalized financial statements will be made available upon completion of the company’s financial closing and audit procedures to provide a more accurate representation of H.B. Fuller’s financial performance for the specified periods.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read H.B. Fuller’s 8K filing here.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles