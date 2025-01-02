Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QNCX shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

QNCX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,928. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

