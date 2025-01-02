Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 43000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 75.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

