Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 279,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 71,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

