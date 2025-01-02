Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 17,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.