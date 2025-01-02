Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 270694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

