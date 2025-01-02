Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 897.80 ($11.23), with a volume of 128853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.20).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 853.87.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.