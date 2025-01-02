Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 897.80 ($11.23), with a volume of 128853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.20).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 853.87.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.