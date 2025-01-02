Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 96182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after buying an additional 1,328,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

