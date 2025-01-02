Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.85. Cango shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 172,155 shares changing hands.

Cango Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Get Cango alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.