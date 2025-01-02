Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 132297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 188,268 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

