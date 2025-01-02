Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 4302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

