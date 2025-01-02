Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 245049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,664,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 206,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

