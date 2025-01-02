5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 47733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

The company has a market cap of C$686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

