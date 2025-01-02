Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 236786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 714.29%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 105.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 830.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
