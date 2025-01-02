Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 272953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 152.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 236,831 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

