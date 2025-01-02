Insider Buying: Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($37,267.08).

Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cromwell Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Cromwell Property Group’s payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

