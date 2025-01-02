Pippa Lambert Purchases 988 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,594.20 ($5,748.50).

AV traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 468.80 ($5.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,419 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.90. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.70 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.38). The company has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.57) to GBX 550 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.67 ($6.95).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

