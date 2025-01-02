LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Analyst Says

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 358,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.32. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

