Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 42.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 370,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 95,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Stock Up 71.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
