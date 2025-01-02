Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,335. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

