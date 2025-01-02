Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Isabel Liu Buys 2,819 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,976.28 ($7,477.83).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:UEM traded down GBX 2.19 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 210.81 ($2.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,080. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is 3,103.45%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.