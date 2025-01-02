Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Increases By 6.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 33,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

CDE opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after buying an additional 89,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 358,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

