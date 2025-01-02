Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) fell 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
