Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.11. 75,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 59,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.
The firm has a market cap of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
