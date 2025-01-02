Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.11. 75,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 59,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

