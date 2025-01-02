Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

