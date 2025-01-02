Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
