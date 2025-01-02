Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
