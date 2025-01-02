Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CLSM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 89,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,227. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.