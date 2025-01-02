Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
CLSM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 89,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,227. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.