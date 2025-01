Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 22,319,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 7,383,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £208,992.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

