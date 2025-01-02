City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 15840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
City Developments Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
