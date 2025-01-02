AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

AUO Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

