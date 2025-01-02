Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 4229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
