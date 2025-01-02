Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 45,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,534,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £267,069.00, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.11.

About Active Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.