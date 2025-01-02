SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 7564097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

SDX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £818,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.20.

About SDX Energy

(Get Free Report)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.