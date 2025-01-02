Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 70045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
Grupo México Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.
Grupo México Company Profile
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
