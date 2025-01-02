Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 3408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

