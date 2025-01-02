Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 65,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 98,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Oroco Resource Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.82.
About Oroco Resource
Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oroco Resource
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.