Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,745,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
