American Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.05. 51,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.