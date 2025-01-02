American Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.
American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.05. 51,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group
American Financial Group Company Profile
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
