Golden Matrix Group Secures Online Betting License in Brazil

Golden Matrix Group, Inc., a prominent developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that its subsidiary, Meridianbet, has successfully obtained an online betting license in Brazil. This notable achievement grants Meridianbet access to one of the most substantial and profitable regulated gaming markets globally.

The licensing of Meridianbet marks its official entrance as an authorized operator in Brazil’s rapidly expanding sports betting and iGaming sector. Projections by H2 Gambling Capital indicate that by 2025, this market could generate approximately $5.6 billion in gross gaming revenue. With this license, Meridianbet is now permitted to operate across both online and physical channels in Brazil, presenting a transformative opportunity in a country ripe with growth potential.

Golden Matrix’s CEO, Brian Goodman, expressed enthusiasm about this milestone, highlighting the significance of Brazil as a strategic market. Goodman stated, “Our entry into the Brazilian market is a defining moment for Golden Matrix and our stakeholders. Brazil represents an extraordinary market opportunity, and securing this license positions us to deliver substantial and lasting value to those in the region.” Leveraging their advanced technology and operational expertise, the company aims to make a significant impact on Brazil’s regulated gaming landscape not only in 2025 but also in the foreseeable future.

Key details of the licensing agreement include an Authorization Number: SPA/MF nº 2.104 – 45, Request Number/Year: 0086/2024, Corporate Name: MERIDIAN GAMING BRASIL SPE LTDA, CNPJ: 56.195.600/0001-07, Brand: MERIDIANBET, Segments: Sports-themed and online gaming combined, and Modalities: Physical and virtual combined.

Golden Matrix’s strategic move into the Brazilian market underscores its commitment to targeting high-growth regions and providing innovative, tailored gaming experiences that enhance customer engagement and generate returns for shareholders.

About Golden Matrix Group, Inc.

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI), headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a distinguished B2B and B2C gaming technology firm operating across various international markets. The B2B arm of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms, while its B2C operations through Meridianbet offer sports betting and gaming services in 18 regulated jurisdictions worldwide. The company is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation to its clientele and users.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and operational in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The company’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, enabling operations in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to various markets.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

