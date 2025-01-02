Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNCX

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:QNCX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,928. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Quince Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.