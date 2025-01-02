Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 685,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 267,031 shares.The stock last traded at $61.36 and had previously closed at $61.31.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.
Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
