Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 33,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $4,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 665,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.