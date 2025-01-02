Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 158500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

