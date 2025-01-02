United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.20. 5,787,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,619,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.37.

The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $883,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

