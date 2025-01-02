Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 116,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 261,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

